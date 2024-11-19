Watch: UFU president Willam Irvine warns of possible 'escalation' in its tax protest if the Labour government does not listen
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The mass rally of farmers at the Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn may be followed by an “escalation”, the president has said.
William Irwin made the comments at the rally last night as he prepared to head to London for a large street protest this morning over the government’s new inheritance tax.
You can watch his comments above, and you can read our full coverage of the night’s proceedings at this link.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.