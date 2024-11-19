Watch: UFU president Willam Irvine warns of possible 'escalation' in its tax protest if the Labour government does not listen

By Adam Kula
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:39 GMT
The mass rally of farmers at the Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn may be followed by an “escalation”, the president has said.

William Irwin made the comments at the rally last night as he prepared to head to London for a large street protest this morning over the government’s new inheritance tax.

You can watch his comments above, and you can read our full coverage of the night’s proceedings at this link.

