The Ulster Farmers' Union say "they are not rolling over" after attending a 'Pancake Day Rally' in London yesterday over inheritance tax proposals.

The protesters, accompanied by a few tractors and harvesters, met at around midday to march from Whitehall towards Parliament.

Labour is pressing ahead with a 20% inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million, which is set to come into force from April 2026.

The measure was introduced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget, prompting a backlash from farmers who have argued it will force land sales, stall investment, and hurt families hoping to pass their farms on to the next generation.

A delegation of around 50 people from the UFU attended the pancake day protest against inheritance tax in London. (Photo: UFU Facebook)

A UFU delegation of around 50 people was in attendance and a post on their social media about their involvement read: "Today, we stand stronger, taller and louder, mustering every bit of strength and power we have as a collective.

"The Labour Government must see it for themselves, no NI farmer is going to sit back and let another individual dismantle their farm.

"It doesn’t matter who they are.

"We are not rolling over.

"Labour's proposals threaten the future of family farms, damage food security and undermine the livelihoods of hard-working families who have dedicated their lives to feeding this nation."

Protestors had been warned by the Metropolitan Police not to take farm machinery above a limited pre-agreed number under the Public Order Act, after last month’s demonstration caused traffic delays.

But politicians questioned the restrictions, suggesting farmers may have been treated differently from other recent protests.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins told the PA news agency: “When we think of other demonstrations across London that happen on a weekly basis, I wonder whether quite the same restrictions are put in place for them.”

And Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told PA: “It looks on the face of it to be overly heavy-handed with what is an incredibly peaceful and law-abiding group of people.”

According to police at the scene, the seven machines present at the start of the protest in Whitehall were those pre-agreed under the conditions of the Public Order Act.

Scotland Yard warned that anyone breaching the conditions imposed or inciting others to do so would be committing a criminal offence and could face arrest.

Meanwhile, TUV leader Jim Allister, MP for North Antrim, told Treasury questions in the Commons: “With farmers again protesting in Westminster today, why is the Chancellor of the Exchequer running away from meeting the farming unions across this nation?

“Why do those who feed our nation not deserve some of the Chancellor’s time?”

Ms Reeves remained seated and left the question to Treasury ministerial colleague James Murray, who replied: “Just two weeks ago I spent a fair amount of time meeting with representatives from the NFU and other representative organisations from different nations within the UK.

“I listened to their concerns, I listened to what they had to say. We have to be honest that we disagree.