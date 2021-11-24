Weaner unit destroyed in serious fire at Co Armagh pig farm
A weaner unit has been destroyed in a blaze at a pig farm in Co Armagh.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:22 pm
The incident at Derrywilligan Road, Mullaghglass, Newry is ongoing.
It is understood that a large number of pigs have perished in the blaze which has been described as ‘a real inferno’.
Two Fire Appliances from Newry Fire Station and one Fire Appliance each from Newcastle, Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Armagh Fire Stations are at the scene of two sheds on fire