YFC club ‘deeply saddened’ at sudden death of ‘kind and valued member’

William Wright, a member of Moneymore YFC

William George Wright, from Moneymore, passed away suddenly yesterday (Monday, 27th December).

On a facebook post last night Moneymore YFC said members of are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of much loved club member William.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum and dad, Stephney and Alan, sisters Chloe and Emma and wider family circle at this sad time,” the club added.

“William was a friendly, kind and valued member of Moneymore YFC who will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“In light of this we have cancelled Monday night’s meeting.”

William is the son of Alan and Stephney, 23 Littlebridge Road, Moneymore, much loved brother of Chloe and Emma, devoted grandson of Dorothy Harris and Hazel Wright and a beloved nephew of Gary, Ivor, Colin, Merlyn, Norma, Sandra and Campbell.