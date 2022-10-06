News you can trust since 1737
Academic selection: Details revealed for Northern Ireland’s first common test

New details have been revealed about Northern Ireland's first common academic transfer test, which is due to take place in 2023.

By Philip Bradfield
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:26 pm - 2 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:27 pm

In July 2022 the chair of the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) said the organisation "will endeavour to make information available to all parents, and other stakeholders, in a timely and open manner in the coming months."

It was announced on the 7th October 2021 that 56 grammar schools have signed up to join the SEAG. The company was formed to set a single common post-primary transfer test.

Michael Carville, the principal of Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, is the first chairperson. There are eight directors, including Mr Carville, all of whom are school principals.

A new academic selection test is being launched for Northern Ireland.

The SEAG's single transfer test will replace the current system of two separate tests run by the AQE & the PPTC.

The November 2022 tests run by the AQE & the PPTC will be the last before they are replaced by the new single test in November 2023.

The new test, taking place in November 2023, will consist of two papers. The test is currently due be held on the second and fourth Saturdays in November 2023;- 12 and 26 November.

Each paper will feature English and maths questions. There will also be a mixture of multiple choice and open questions. Irish-language versions of the transfer test will also be provided.

It will cost £20 per pupil, or it will be free for pupils who can claim Free School Meals.

The announcement did not specify which specific schools have joined. Twentyfive of the schools joining used AQE tests while 27 of the schools used PPTC tests. Four of the schools used both tests.

Eighteen of the schools are located in the greater Belfast area while the other 38 are spread across Northern Ireland.

Four unnamed grammars have still not decided whether to join SEAG or not.

A SEAG website will be launched, carrying detailed information and documentation. There are not yet any contact details for the organisation.

SEAG said it will endeavour to develop new practice papers that follow the new single test format as soon as details are confirmed.

