Arlene Foster welcomes £500m education funding boost

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed an extra £500 million in funding for Northern Ireland over three years.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mrs Foster said: “I have already spoken with the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who has confirmed that there will be a Barnett consequential for Northern Ireland of £500m. This is a much needed boost for education resource funding over the three years starting from 2020/21.

“This will be on top of the additional funding which has already been delivered for education through our Confidence and Supply Agreement.”

She continued: “I also welcome the priority that is being placed on special educational needs. I have asked to meet the permanent secretary in the Department of Education to press for special needs to be prioritised in Northern Ireland too.

“Money alone will not fix education in Northern Ireland. It is deeply frustrating that there is no Northern Ireland Assembly with a local Minister to set the priorities and change approaches. Sinn Fein continues to place their preconditions above getting on with the job. It’s time for them to lift the boycott.”

The DUP leader added: “Whilst some focus on refighting process arguments, this is delivery on matters of importance. We will continue to work with the Government to deliver more funding for schools and hospitals as well as ensure our police is properly resourced to tackle crime.”