Ballymena woman is ‘Intern of the Year’

A young Ballymena woman has been named Intern of the Year in the Northern Ireland Creative & Cultural Skills Award.

Kathryn McKinney, who worked as a Digital Marketing/Content Intern at Ulster University, was selected for the top award for learning new skills which she was able to bring to her job.

The NI Creative & Cultural Skills Awards celebrated the outstanding work of young people in the creative industries and those from industry and education who help them along the way.

Sarah Jones of Creative & Cultural Skills NI said: “The entries this year were of such a high standard from right across the creative industries, showing the excitement and vibrancy of the work in Northern Ireland. This event celebrates that amazing talent as well as the hard work and dedication of those in industry and education who develop future generations.”

The judges selected Kathryn because she used the opportunity to develop new skills and implement them to enhance the work of the team.