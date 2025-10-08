BELFAST CITY AIRPORT’S COMMUNITY FUND BOOSTS SCHOOL UNIFORM PROJECT HELPING MORE FAMILIES IN NEED

Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund has helped expand Redeeming our Communities’ transformative ‘School Uniform Project’, providing the funding to enable the charity to introduce stationery packs for the first time.

With the cost-of-living crisis putting extra pressure on families, the vital support from Belfast City Airport has facilitated the delivery of 12 School Uniform Projects across Greater Belfast, Bangor, and Newtownards, benefitting over 1,200 children.

The project provides essential stationery packs to children in nursery, primary and post-primary schools, along with free, good-quality, pre-loved uniform items, equipping them to step confidently into the future.

Anna McKelvey, Community Fund Ambassador at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“At Belfast City Airport, we’re proud to be a good neighbour and invest in initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for young people and help families thrive.

“The School Uniform Project relieves financial pressure by addressing the rising cost of uniforms and stationery, giving children the tools required to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.

“Redeeming Our Communities is delivering life-changing work, and we’re thrilled to partner with the project and witness the positive impact it will have on children and families every day.”

Keeva Watson, Northern Ireland Regional Development Manager at Redeeming our Communities, said:

"We are extremely grateful to Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund for its generous contribution to our School Uniform Project.

“The funding has enabled us to expand the project to include stationery packs this year, providing further support to families facing the financial strain of back-to-school costs.

"The addition of stationary was a real highlight, ensuring that children return to school with all the equipment that they need.

“Thank you, Belfast City Airport, for helping us make this year's project the most impactful to date."

The ‘School Uniform Project’ is part of a wider commitment by Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund to support local initiatives that focus on improving the wellbeing of families, promote social inclusion, and enhance the lives of those in Greater Belfast and across Northern Ireland.

Since its inception in 2009, the Community Fund has donated nearly £700,000 to more than 237 local charities and community organisations.

For more information about Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund, please visit: www.belfastcityairport.com/Our-Community