Braidside School officially re-opens with Liam Neeson’s best wishes

The Ballymena born actor recorded a message of support for the official opening of their new multi-million pound primary and nursery school on Wednesday.

Comedian and broadcaster Tim McGarry was on site to help pupils, staff and governors unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening which was also attended by Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen and integrated education champion, Baroness May Blood.

In his specially recorded message for pupils and parents, Ballymena born actor and Hollywood star, Liam Neeson said: “I want to pay tribute to those founding parents who had the vision, courage and determination to establish Ballymena’s first ever integrated primary school. And with such a superb new school with first class facilities I know Braidside’s future is going to be even brighter. I am so proud of you all for bringing integrated education to my home town of Ballymena and for helping to make it an even better place for everyone.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena born actor and Hollywood star, Liam Neeson, has ecorded a special message for the pupils and parents and staff of Braidside Integrated School in Ballymena

Tim McGarry, local broadcaster and comedian, commented: “It is a real privilege to be able to help celebrate the opening of Braidside’s wonderful new school. For many years I have been delighted to support the cause of integrated education and help out with many fundraising and profile raising events. Today is what it is all about – enabling children to be able to learn and play together irrespective of their religious and cultural backgrounds, and to form lasting friendships, which hopefully they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

The Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen added: “Today is very special day for everyone connected to Braidside and I am delighted to part of the

celebrations. My department has a statutory duty to ‘encourage and facilitate’ integrated education and this investment is just one example of that. I am sure all the children and staff will enjoy their wonderful new facilities.”