Brolly and sunglasses needed over Easter weekend as temperatures set to rise
With schools off for Easter and parents wondering what to do with their families, there is some good news in store from the Met Office.
Although we have been forecast a mixed bag on the weather front, it does seem to side quite strongly on being much better weather than we have seen all year.
Meteorologist Tom Morgan from the Met Office said: “It is tricky for Northern Ireland because you are right on the boundary between some very fine and warm conditions across the UK and some wind and rain trying to edge in from the Atlantic.
“And you are sitting on the fence really as to which one of those two systems will win.
“I think it will still be reasonable though.
“Saturday, at this stage, looks mostly dry, with a fair amount of cloud around and with sunny spells.
“The temperature should be a max of 18C - which is well above the average of 12C at this time of the year.
“Sunday will start off dry and there is a chance of the wind picking up during the day.
“But it might well stay dry on Sunday, even though there is a real chance of showers.
“The temperature will probably be 17C, which is again well above the average.
“Monday will be more of a mixed bag with a higher chance of showers around.
“The best part of the weekend is Friday to Monday and on Monday the temperature should be 16C - again well above the average.
“Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and a temperature of 15C - which is still above average.”
He added: “For Northern Ireland it is worth having a brolly and sunglasses to hand because there will be some sunny spells as well as showers.
“However it will be a lot warmer and that is the main thing in comparison to how it has felt so far this year.
“What we are seeing in Northern Ireland is two weather systems battling it out and it is a question of which one will dominate.”