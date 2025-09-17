Business, Hospitality and Tourism studentsset to make German connections

By Fidelma Glass
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 21:05 BST
Lecturers welcomed counterparts from three German colleges to SERC recently to plan the first stage of a new UK German Connection project, funded by the British Council. (back to front) Elaine McKeown, Micha Hoekstra, Elizabeth Major, Clare Gillen, Catherine Anderson, Diane Weatherup, Lisanne Seemann-Herz, Kathleen Schulz, Kerstin Esselborn, Céline Spintig, and Susanne Hügele.placeholder image
Lecturers at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) welcomed their counterparts from three German colleges to SERC Bangor Campus recently to plan the first stage of a new collaborative student project.

The UK German Connection project, funded by the British Council, will see students from the School of Business, Health and Hospitality get involved in student-led projects to improve their soft skills and help prepare them for the world of work.

Catherine Anderson, Principal Lecturer, School of Business, Health and Hospitality said, “This project will involve up to 30 students in a bilateral project, implementing project-based learning in the areas of Business, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism and Retail.”

She added, “There may be an opportunity for SERC staff to travel to Germany in 2026, where German students will present their projects to the team, with the prospect of developing further student exchanges.”

