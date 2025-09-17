Business, Hospitality and Tourism studentsset to make German connections
The UK German Connection project, funded by the British Council, will see students from the School of Business, Health and Hospitality get involved in student-led projects to improve their soft skills and help prepare them for the world of work.
Catherine Anderson, Principal Lecturer, School of Business, Health and Hospitality said, “This project will involve up to 30 students in a bilateral project, implementing project-based learning in the areas of Business, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism and Retail.”
She added, “There may be an opportunity for SERC staff to travel to Germany in 2026, where German students will present their projects to the team, with the prospect of developing further student exchanges.”