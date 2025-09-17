Business, Hospitality and Tourism studentsset to make German connections

Lecturers welcomed counterparts from three German colleges to SERC recently to plan the first stage of a new UK German Connection project, funded by the British Council. (back to front) Elaine McKeown, Micha Hoekstra, Elizabeth Major, Clare Gillen, Catherine Anderson, Diane Weatherup, Lisanne Seemann-Herz, Kathleen Schulz, Kerstin Esselborn, Céline Spintig, and Susanne Hügele.

Lecturers at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) welcomed their counterparts from three German colleges to SERC Bangor Campus recently to plan the first stage of a new collaborative student project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK German Connection project, funded by the British Council, will see students from the School of Business, Health and Hospitality get involved in student-led projects to improve their soft skills and help prepare them for the world of work.

Catherine Anderson, Principal Lecturer, School of Business, Health and Hospitality said, “This project will involve up to 30 students in a bilateral project, implementing project-based learning in the areas of Business, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism and Retail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad