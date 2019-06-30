Carl Frampton: Queen’s University honours local boxing champion

Belfast-born boxer Carl Frampton MBE said he was "delighted" as he received an honorary degree from Queen’s University Belfast at the weekend.

The Tigers Bay man, a former two-weight world champion, was presented with a Doctor of the University (DUni) for distinction in sport during Saturday's graduation ceremony.

Frampton, known as The Jackal, turned professional in 2009 after winning numerous amateur titles.

He has held the World Boxing Organisation interim featherweight title since April 2018. He is a former world champion in two weight classes, having held the International Boxing Federation super-bantamweight titles between 2014 and 2016, and the World Boxing Association (Super) featherweight title from 2016 to 2017.

He became the first boxer from Northern Ireland and only the second boxer from the island of Ireland to have held world titles in two weight classes, earning him a reputation as one of the top boxers in the world.

In 2016, Frampton received an MBE for services to boxing.

“I am delighted to accept this honorary degree from Queen’s University in my hometown of Belfast. This award means so much to me, and I am so pleased to be here to share in this day with so many other students graduating from the University,” he said.

The university also presented an honorary degree to leading US academic Professor Julie Chen, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, during Saturday's graduations.

Professor Chen, one of the leading experts on nanotechnology and innovations in materials processing and manufacturing, received a Doctor of Science (DSc Eng) for distinction in engineering.

“I feel privileged to receive this honorary degree from Queen’s University Belfast. UMass Lowell and Queen’s have enjoyed an excellent relationship for many years and share the same vision. I look forward to continuing this great relationship and working together on future collaborations,” she said.

Carl Frampton and Professor Chen are among 14 individuals who will receive honorary degrees from Queen’s University Belfast this summer.