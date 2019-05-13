Children in Need award for Carrick YMCA

BBC Children in Need has awarded a grant of £28,789 to a project working with disadvantaged children and young people in Carrick.

YMCA Carrickfergus will use the sum, over three years, to deliver activity clubs for children and young people, including those on the autistic spectrum and those with ADHD.

The project will enable participants to enjoy various activities including basketball, football, arts and crafts, and cooking which will help them to develop new skills, encourage them to build new friendships and improve their confidence and self-esteem in a safe and supportive environment.

Karen Graham, Chief Officer at YMCA Carrickfergus said: “With this grant, we’ll be able to run our activity clubs for young people in the area for the next three years. We’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Fionnuala Walsh, National Head of Northern Ireland at BBC Children in Need, said: “It’s always a real pleasure to award new grants to projects like YMCA Carrickfergus, which demonstrate how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives.

“Both of our grant programmes are open to applications and I’d encourage anyone who is working with disadvantaged children and young people and looking for funding to apply.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus add: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives. Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”