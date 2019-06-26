Corran Primary begins move to new £3m school

Corran Integrated Primary School has received the keys to a new £3m building ahead of opening at Seacourt Road in September.

For the first time, the new academic year will begin in purpose-built accommodation after 28 years in temporary premises.

The school opened its doors to pupils in 1991, operating from premises at Stylux Industrial Estate before moving to Blackcave North in 1992.

Principal Denise Macfarlane said: “The pupils, parents, staff and governors have waited very patiently for the new school to be completed and now, our dreams of a permanent new building have finally become a reality.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our children to their new classrooms at the start of term and hope to continue to see an increase in our pupil numbers as has been the case for the past two years.”

An induction afternoon for the new primary one class has already taken place and the new nursery children have also had a sneak preview of the new nursery building. The older pupils have also had an opportunity to familiarise themselves with their new classrooms.

The school also hopes to hold open day and open evening events for parents and friends of the school in the autumn term. School furniture and equipment is in the process of being moved to the new site. The new building will include “top of the range technology in the new classrooms, as well as innovative and interactive outdoor spaces, and parking for parents”.

Initially, it had been expected that the new building would have been completed by summer 2018.