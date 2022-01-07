Earlier, Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan claimed the Department for Education has yet to apply for funding for air filtration systems in schools.

He said he had “no doubt” money would be made available.

Sir Jeffrey said his party colleague, the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, will outline in the Assembly the steps being taken to support schools amid the record Covid case numbers due to the Omicron variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The Assembly has been recalled for a plenary sitting on Monday following a motion submitted by Mr Sheehan, which was backed by SDLP and Alliance Party members to discuss the return of children to schools.

The motion expresses “serious concern at the lack of planning” by the Education Minister.

Sir Jeffrey said his party’s objective is to keep schools open.

“The minister is working urgently on plans to provide air filtration and ventilation equipment to schools,” he told reporters in Co Fermanagh.

“That will come at significant cost. I note there is a degree of ambivalence from Sinn Fein. Will the Finance Minister foot the bill for the enormous cost that there is going to be in providing that kind of equipment?

“It is a priority for us but we need to know that we’re going to get the support of the finance department to cover the cost of providing schools with the equipment that they need to keep schools open.

“My challenge back to Sinn Fein is: ‘Do you want to keep schools open?’ Because we want to keep schools open and if you do then we need to Finance Minister to step up and provide the funding that the Education Minister needs to deliver the equipment that is required in classrooms to keep schools open during this pandemic.”

Sir Jeffrey said he wants schools to be a safe place for young people and staff.

“I want to commend our school principals and teaching staff who are working very hard at the moment, making big sacrifices to keep schools open, we recognise that, we want to work with them,” he said.

“The Education Minister in the Assembly on Monday will outline further the steps that are being taken by her department to support schools at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said: “The Department of Finance has not received a bid to cover the cost of air filtration and ventilation equipment.

“If a bid is received the Finance Minister will bring recommendations to the Executive.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry