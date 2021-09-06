Covid testing unit to open in Larne from tomorrow, says Public Health Agency

It comes after over 400 pupils at Larne High School were asked to stay at home today (Monday) due to a number or Covid cases.

Parents were notified over the weekend of positive cases in years 9, 10, 11 and 12 at the school. And the school’s principal Dr Stephen Reid called for a mobile testing unit to be set up in the port town.

Similar appeals were issued at the end of last week by East Antrim MLAs Stewart Dickson (Alliance) and Gordon Lyons (DUP). Click here to read

The mobile testing facility will be at Larne Leisure Centre.

In a response this evening, the PHA said: “A mobile testing facility will be operational at Larne Leisure Centre from Tuesday 7 September. Operational hours are 9am-3pm. Full details on how to book a test can be found on www.pha.site/cvtesting.”

In a statement, the agency added: “The PHA is aware of significant demand on COVID-19 PCR testing at fixed and mobile testing units. The agency is working with DHSC and the Department of Health in Northern Ireland to look at all options for increasing availability of PCR testing for those who need it.

“Anyone seeking a PCR test is asked to be patient when trying to book a slot. Slots are added each day at 6pm for appointments the following day. PCR tests can also be ordered for home delivery through the same booking portal, which enables the test to be completed at home.”

