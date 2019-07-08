Donnelly welcomes Seaview integration decision

Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly has welcomed a decision by the parents of Seaview Primary School in Glenarm who have voted overwhelmingly in favour of integration.

In a statement, Mr. Donnelly said: “It’s great to see that the parents of Seaview Primary School have voted strongly in favour of transforming their children’s school to integrated status. It highlights the power that parents have when it comes to deciding if they want their children to mix with others from different backgrounds during their formative years.

“We know from research that most parents in Northern Ireland would prefer their children were educated together. Other primary schools in Carrickfergus and east Belfast have also recently voted in favour of transforming to integrated status. in favour of transforming to integrated status. There are many similar conversations happening across Northern Ireland and indeed at other schools in the Larne area.

“Parents interested in organising to integrate their child’s school can get more information and register their support for integration at www.integratemyschool.com . This site is a great resource and helps to empower parents to organise to change their children’s school to integrated status.”