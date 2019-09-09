False alarm over gas leak outside Larne primary school

Phoenix Natural Gas has confirmed that there was no gas leak outside Larne and Inver Primary School that was evacuated this morning as a safety precaution.

The school was evacuated to First Larne Presbyterian Church after the alarm was raised at 10.53 am.

Three fire appliances were tasked to the scene, one from Larne, one from Ballyclare and one from Whitehead.

The school was evacuated to First Larne Presbyterian Church.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service stated: “NIFRS received a call regarding a smell of gas outside Larne and Inver Primary School. All pupils were safely evacuated and PSNI evacuated nearby houses.

“Fire fighters took gas readings using gas monitors. All gas readings were confirmed as normal and the incident was dealt with by 12.19pm.

“The incident has now been handed over to Phoenix Gas for further investigation.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspected gas leak at a school at the Inver area of Larne this morning. Pupils have been evacuated as have a number of houses in close proximity to the building.

“Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

Phoenix Natural Gas has stated that there was no gas leak in the area.