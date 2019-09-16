Fresher students being offered chance to win £ in bid to prevent burglaries

The PSNI is asking students to ‘Shut It’ as part of a new campaign to reduce burglaries.

According to the PSNI part of the campaign will see ads broadcast on local radio as well as a competition on the PSNI Instagram account where students can get their hands on Amazon vouchers.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls from District Policing Command says the light-hearted ads comes with a strong crime prevention message and is looking to colleges and universities to help spread the message and work together to keep students safe.

“It really isn’t rocket science when it comes to keeping the burglars out but we recognise that in properties with multiple occupants, like student accommodation, home security can be a bit lax.

"It only takes one housemate to run out the door without making sure it’s properly locked and secured and the next thing laptops, tablets and other valuable items are being swiped by opportunistic burglars.

“Make it a rule of the house that security is everyone’s responsibility and not just left to whoever is last out the door.

"Even second and third floor windows can be accessed if the circumstances are right so have a chat with your housemates and make sure they all know when to Shut It.”

Professor David Jones, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education and Students at Queen’s University, said: “This is a very exciting time of the year for our students and we ask them to heed the message from the PSNI to ensure themselves and their property and belongings are kept safe at all times.

"Students can find further information on moving into new accommodation and being a responsible resident on the community engagement section of the Queen’s website.”

Amanda Castray, Director of Campus Life at Ulster University commented: “As we welcome new and returning students to university this month we are working closely with the PSNI and other partners to ensure our students prioritise their personal safety.

"Students can be vulnerable to crime, including burglaries so this campaign is an excellent way of making students aware of how best to keep their belongings safe.”