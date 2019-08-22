GCSE results place Carrick Grammar as a ‘leading selective school’

Carrickfergus Grammar School is celebrating today as “well over” 90 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs grades at A*-C including English and maths.

Megan Boyd, Ryan Brady, Charlie Granleese, Bethany Graham, Andrew Moneypenny, Beth Robinson, Daniel Sharpe and Megan Smith all received straight A*/A grades in their GCSE profile, with Daniel Sharpe attaining 10A* grades. Reece Stronge, Mairead O’Mahony, Abby Madden, Erin Johnston, Caitlin Ingram, Joel Hartley, William Gordon, Joshua Davison, Sarah Brown, Lewis Brown and Michael Brodison all received straight A*/A grades and one B/C grade.

The proportion of pupils attaining an A*/A grade has risen at the school.

These results once again place Carrickfergus Grammar as a leading selective school in Northern Ireland.

Principal James A. Maxwell, said he, the Board of Governors and the whole community are very proud of what the students have achieved and said the high standards continue to impress.

“We are absolutely delighted and I pay tribute to the dedication, hard work and sheer professionalism of the staff here at Carrickfergus Grammar School, who always go above and beyond to ensure our pupils are exceptionally well catered for, both academically and pastorally.

“The results are also a clear vindication of this school’s unrelenting priority on the development of outstanding practice in the classroom.

“The 2019 GCSE results show that self-belief, hard work and commitment will bring success. The vast majority of our pupils will now embark upon sixth form study at the school.”

“Behind every single grade is a story. A number of our pupils had many challenges during the course of their GCSE studies including ill health. I would want to convey my pride and admiration at how those pupils have achieved.”