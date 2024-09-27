Get paid to train at Belfast Met: Kickstart your career in childcare in the new Assured Skills Acade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get paid to train in a new career with a guaranteed job interview in the new Assured Skills Academy in Early Learning and Childcare delivered by Belfast Metropolitan College.

Belfast Met is collaborating with four local companies in Belfast and the surrounding area to offer 20 individuals the opportunity to follow an industry advised training programme that will provide them with the skills and experience they need to take up exciting new roles in the Early Learning and Childcare sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants will attend a twelve-week intensive training course delivered by Belfast Met at their Castlereagh Campus where they will study accredited training modules covering safeguarding, first aid, food hygiene and manual handling in addition to practical childcare sessions, digital documentation training and supervised engagement with children.

Four childcare providers are supporting the scheme, Adventures Day Nursery and Wee Care Day Nursery in Belfast, Neddy Teddy’s Day Nursery in Newtownabbey and Sleepy Hollow Nursery in Holywood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Met staff with Minister Conor Murphy and Neddy Teddy's Day Nursery and Sleepy Hollow Group

This training course is funded by the Department for the Economy through the Assured Skills Programme and offers a weekly training allowance of £87.50 a week for the first four weeks and £175 from week five onwards, as well as help with travel and childcare costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining more about the new Assured Skills Academy in Early Learning and Childcare, Belfast Met Curriculum Area Manager Stephanie Gray said: "This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience with real employers while building the confidence needed to thrive in the rewarding field of childcare. Each week, participants will explore various childcare settings and tackle key industry topics.

“By the end of the Academy, you'll have completed accredited training in essential areas like food safety, manual handling, and paediatric first aid, significantly boosting your employability."

Belfast Met Business Development Manager Rachel Burns said: "This Assured Skills Academy, supported by Department for Economy, has been designed directly in collaboration with employers and industry leaders to address the specific skills gaps in the childcare sector. This initiative ensures that participants gain the exact starting skills employers are looking for, giving them the strongest foundation for securing employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the college’s strong relationship with employers, we’ve been able to secure support from four key employers to immerse trainees in real work environments and offer job interviews—making it a truly employer-led pathway into a successful childcare career."

Belfast Met Interim Principal and Chief Executive Damian Duffy added: “We are delighted to have worked closely with a range of childcare providers across Northern Ireland to shape this new programme. We hope that it will deliver inclusive pathways into childcare for women returners who can bring life skills and experience to the industry and who will be supported by the College and our employers to explore the many employment opportunities available.”

The deadline for applications is the 4th of October, with the Academy beginning on 11 November, job interviews will take place at the end of the 12-week course in February.