Hillary highlights hope at Queen’s ceremony

The first female Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, pictured at Queen's.

The former US secretary of state, who is the first woman appointed as chancellor of the Belfast academic institution, attended an installation ceremony in the city on Friday morning.

It marks the latest chapter in the Clinton family’s long association with Northern Ireland, with Mrs Clinton and her husband former US president Bill Clinton having been regular visitors to the region as enthusiastic supporters of the peace process.

As Mrs Clinton took part in the installation procession a number of anti-war protesters, who had gathered outside, hurled insults and abuse.

Speaking at a ceremony where she was formally installed as chancellor, she described the university as “special”.

The former US presidential nominee said: “(It is) a centre for innovation and entrepreneurship in technology, business and health.

“And an incubator for artists and scientists leaders and activists.

“I’m looking forward to learning much more about this university and then helping to tell the university’s exciting story about the future you will create together.

“But there was another reason why I agreed to become a member of this community.

“Northern Ireland has become a symbol of democracy’s power to transcend divisions and deliver peace, and we need that beacon of hope now more than ever.”

Mrs Clinton added: “But with hope comes responsibilities, the responsibility to be a citizen, to be willing to discuss and learn from people unlike yourselves, to debate and compromise in search of common ground to participate in our shared institutions, to respect the rights, dignity and needs of all people, and to uphold the rule of law.” Mrs Clinton was appointed to the role for a five-year term in early 2020 but her official installation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony in the university’s Whitla Hall also saw honorary degrees awarded to 14 leading figures in the worlds of business, politics, sport, the arts, policing and education in Northern Ireland.

Among recipients will be Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee, former Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Sir George Hamilton and Ireland’s highest-capped female athlete, international hockey player Shirley McCay.