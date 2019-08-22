‘Impressive’ GCSE results at Ulidia

Ulidia Integrated College has recorded impressive GCSE results with 59% of pupils gaining five or more A*-C grades including English and maths, and 100% of pupils attaining five or more GCSE grades.

Core subjects like English and maths continued to improve on last year and remained “significantly” above Northern Ireland averages for similar schools.

Zach Watson with mum and principal Mr Houston.

English, maths and science results in particular were described as “excellent”, with 76% of pupils attaining A*-C in Double Award Science, 73% of pupils attaining A*-C in English, 100% of pupils attaining A*-C in further maths and 61% of pupils attaining A*-C in maths. design and technology also had a fantastic year with 68% of pupils attaining A*-C.

Principal Michael Houston reported an increased pass rate of 67% attaining 5 or more A*-C, with the vast majority of these coming from academic GCSEs.

“This is another year of phenomenal success for Ulidia Integrated College. We are so proud of our young people and the opportunities these results have now opened up for them. I expect record numbers returning to sixth form to study, and we are always pleased to welcome applications from prospective 6th form students who would like to study here.

“This is a triumph for our pupils and parents alike, and I am always very grateful for the hard work and dedication our staff have shown. A fantastic finale to a fantastic academic year.”

Andrew Snowling and principal Mr Houston.

Aaron Grier with proud family.

Patrycja Tomaszewska, Anna-Marie Gilory and Caeli McLoughlin.

Nina Poag and Daniella Clements.

Erin Maguire with mum.

Ellie Stewart and Zara Fuler.

Kaci Jackson with Head of Science Dr Chambers.