Information event in Carrick ahead of school integration bid

Support for parents ahead of an integration bid for Carrickfergus Central Primary School will be available at the DeCourcy Centre today.

The Integrate My School organisation will be gathering expressions of interest from 10.00 am until 5.00 pm.

The body wishes to support the school’s transformation to integrated status.

Last week, Central Primary won an award for Best Inclusive Practice in the Families First Awards.

In March, parents voted to take the school on the path to becoming officially integrated.

The principal and board took the step of balloting parents after they found evident interest in integration among the school community.

A vote showed 86 per cent in favour of integration.

Integrate My School is an iniatitive of the Integrated Education Fund.