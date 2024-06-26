Larne and Inver Primary School takes major step on road to integrated status

Pupils at Larne and Inver celebrating the vote to become an integrated primary school

Larne and Inver Primary has moved closer to becoming an integrated school after parents voted in favour of the switch.

Founded in 1842 on the east coast of Northern Ireland, the school’s motto is ‘A Bridge to the Future”.

The ballot was carried out by Civica Election Services, and every adult registered as a parent or guardian was eligible to vote.

More than 60% of parents who voted supported the school’s move to integrated status.

School principal Kirk Patterson said: “Larne and Inver Primary has now started the next stage of our journey to becoming a Controlled Integrated Primary School.

"We already have a diverse school family and we are proud that this vote will enable us to further develop our inclusive approach to all that we do.

"Our school motto is 'a Bridge to the Future' which is very relevant to this process and we look forward to continuing to provide high quality opportunities for our children and to adding more in the coming years.

"We are very pleased with the result of our ballot and will continue to keep everyone involved and informed every step of the way.

"Lots of people have already asked really important questions regarding integration and it's important that these discussions keep happening.

"The whole school community can look forward to working together and building upon the high-quality teaching and learning, pastoral care and inclusivity that already exists.

"Our school really is 'a bridge to the future'.”

Tina Merron, chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), said: “We applaud the result of this parental ballot at Larne and Inver Primary School.

"We commend the board of governors for giving their parents this opportunity. The IEF supports schools who wish to undertake the exploration and journey to integrated status.

Ms Merron said the IEF is looking forward “to supporting the school in the months and years ahead”.

The next step for the school will be submitting a report to the Department of Education, with the minister making the final decision.