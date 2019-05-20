Larne Grammar appoints new head prefects

Larne Grammar School has announced its head prefects for the 2019/20 academic year.

Each of those chosen was nominated by the staff due to their contribution to the academic and extra-curricular life of the school.

Jenna McCarlie, formerly of Whitehead Primary School, has been appointed as head girl for the next academic year.

Jenna achieved eight A*s and two As in her GCSE examinations last summer, winning subject prizes in science, physical education and technology and design.

She has been an active participant in the extra-curricular life of the school, particularly in the sporting arena. She has been a member of schools 1st XI hockey team since year 11 and has represented Ulster Hockey U16 and U18 teams in inter-provincial tournaments. She has also been selected to represent Ireland U16 and U17 hockey teams.

The head boy for 2019/20 will be Matthew Clenaghan, a past pupil of Olderfleet Primary School.

In last year’s GCSE examinations, Matthew was awarded 9 A*s and one A with a Level 2 Certificate in Space Science Technology.

Matthew contributes extensively to the extra-curricular life of the school.

He has been involved the music department as a member of the senior choir, chamber choir, boys’ choir and orchestra. He has represented the school in both the NEBSSA and District athletics competitions.

Matthew and Jenna will be assisted in their duties by Luke Clarke, Jamie Maybin, Abigail Park and Courtney Murray who have been appointed as their deputies.