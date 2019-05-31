Larne Grammar School to cut school day from September

Class time at Larne Grammar School will be cut from September due to budget constraints.

A letter has been issued to parents and guardians detailing how the school day will be reduced by 20 minutes from the start of the next academic year.

The letter, which was read out on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show this morning, stated: “From September teaching staff levels will no longer be sufficient to enable the school to operate its current structure.

“Following consideration of the various options and in an attempt to protect learning and teaching time as far as possible and minimise the impact on pupils and the wider school community, the school day will be reorganised with a 20 minute reduction in class time.”

The Larne Times has asked the school for comment.