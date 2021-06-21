Memory of tragic schoolboy Cameron Truesdale lives on at his school

Cameron's sister Chloe in the garden with classmate Katie Whitla

Waringstown teenager Cameron Truesdale was a much loved member of the school community at Brownlow Integrated College and the cheer he brought to the Craigavon secondary school is reflected in a new garden area.

Cameron, whose sister Chloe attends the school, died in 2018 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

Thousands had been raised to help the schoolboy in his fight. In one term alone the school collected £4,600 for the Cure4Cam charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Truesdale was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour

In the end Cameron fought to stay alive for 20 more months having been given nine by his doctors.

Brownlow College’s Scott Gordon, who taught Cameron, said: “Since his passing we have, as a school community, wanted to create a permanent memorial within the school estate, in his name. We wanted to ensure that it was a bright, positive, joyful reminder of a young boy who was all those things and so much more.”

He said that after discussion with Cameron’s friends and staff, it was agreed to create a garden area which would give the school community somewhere to “meet, laugh, cry, reflect and find company”.

Scott, who has been at the school for 13 years and teaches PE and careers, commented: “Some of them use it at lunchtime, or maybe during school they need a time out now and again just to get their thoughts together.”

Cameron's Garden at Brownlow College

The outdoor space was designed and planted over a number of months by Cameron’s friends and the school gardening club under the direction of the school’s science technician Linda Bowman and head of pastoral care and pupil welfare Mark Callender.

Scott said: “It reflects many of Cameron’s favourite things – colours, wildlife, Chelsea FC and the outdoors. It includes a picnic table, a beautiful wooden bench and a bespoke mural created to reflect Cameron’s life and loves.

“It will be a permanent tribute to a special boy we loved so much.”

When Cameron passed away he was in year nine at Brownlow, last week he would have been leaving the school with the rest of the year 12s. His sister Chloe started the school just after her brother died.

Scott said: “The garden keeps his memory alive for us and reminds us of the colour, joy and fun that he brought to us all in his life and time here.

“His name will be spoken often and seen daily – his garden will bring young people together, help strengthen friendships and for those of us who knew and loved him, will make us smile at his memory – his smile, his infectious laugh and his kind, caring personality and character.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe