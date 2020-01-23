NI Education Minister Peter Weir offers best wishes to P7 pupils who receive entrance test results this weekend

Education Minister, Peter Weir, has sent his best wishes to all P7 pupils awaiting entrance test results this weekend.

Parents are now in the process of nominating post-primary schools for their children and the Minister reminded parents of the important steps they can take to ensure their children are placed successfully.

The Minister said: “I want to wish all those children waiting for results the very best of luck.

"I understand that this can be an anxious time, particularly for those children who do not receive the results they were expecting.

“We are fortunate in Northern Ireland to have so many excellent post-primary schools, both grammar and non-grammar, which are offering fantastic opportunities and are providing excellent pathways for our young people."

He added that parents "can play a vital role in ensuring their child secures a place during the admissions process".

"This includes reading schools’ admissions criteria carefully and nominating a minimum of four schools on their child’s Transfer form, at least one of which should be a non-grammar school," he added.

"By doing this they can maximise their child’s opportunity of securing a place at a school of their preference and of not remaining unplaced at the end of the process.”

He added: "Securing placement for your child in your preferred location and sector after the conclusion of the process can be challenging.

"No child can be guaranteed a place at a particular school. That is why I would urge all parents to nominate sufficient and realistic preferences on their child’s application form.”