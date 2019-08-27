NI schoolboy makes final of UK driving competition ... four years before being able to get licence

A 13-year old from Co Down has made the final of a national driving competition – despite being four years away from being able to get his licence.

Evan Biggerstaff, who is from Newcastle, will be one of 20 finalists in his age category at the Young Driver Challenge.

The Challenge is run by Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons.

Pupils drive dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas on private land with a fully qualified instructor and learn the skills needed to be a safe and responsible driver.

Evan – a student at Shimna Integrated College – has had lessons at Young Driver’s Belfast venue, one of more than 65 across the UK.

Twenty pupils from across the UK will compete in each of two categories – 10-13 and 14-16 – at a final to be held on September 7 at the NEC in Birmingham hosted by Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Willson.

Finalists will compete in a number of challenges including manoeuvring a slalom and emergency braking.