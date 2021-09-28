NI schools join online assembly hosted by Ant & Dec

TV stars Ant and Dec will deliver the online safety assemblies in schools

The NSPCC is encouraging primary schools across the UK to sign up for the free assembly which is hosted by TV duo Ant & Dec.

The aim of the assembly and accompanying resources is to help keep children safe from abuse.

Hosts Ant & Dec, who’ve been supporting the NSPCC for many years said: “We know that the past year has been a really difficult time for some children and others may be struggling with the challenges they’ve had to face during this time.

“This is why the NSPCC’s Speak Out. Stay Safe. assembly is so important as it reminds children that no matter what may be worrying them, there is always someone who can help.

“It is a real privilege to be supporting the NSPCC with this online assembly and we want all children to remember that difficult times never have to be dealt with alone.”

In all Speak Out. Stay Safe. assemblies children are taught to speak out if they are worried, either to a trusted adult or Childline.

The assemblies help to reinforce key lessons about abuse and neglect that are compulsory for all primary schools.

Karen Walker, school service manager for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “The challenges posed by COVID-19 have turned many children’s lives upside down with some having spent months at home in an unsafe environment.

“As we move out of the pandemic we all need to be there to support children and equipping them with the tools they need to speak out is one vital way we can help ensure their safety.”