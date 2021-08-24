NI teacher registry boss says staff ‘working overtime’ to clear bureaucratic backlog before term starts

The News Letter reported on Saturday that children could face the prospect of being sent home from school due to staff shortages arising from a backlog involving 140 teachers.

That worst case scenario came from NASUWT, the Province’s biggest teaching union.

Many teachers are still not registered – which is a legal requirement – despite the start of term now being about one week away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils sitting a test

Brendan Morgan, chair of GTCNI, said: “I can assure you that every member of the GTCNI registration team has been working beyond their normal hours to clear this backlog as quickly as possible.

“We would be grateful for your patience and understanding so that staff can focus on resolving this regrettable situation which is outside their control.

“Subject to internal checks, teachers who have received an invoice and made their online payment should receive their registration details within 24 hours.”

The GTCNI is a public body linked to the Department of Education. In order to teach at nursery, primary, or secondary level, teachers must be on its register.

Mr Morgan added: “As all the registration officers are focusing on this task, they will have limited ability to immediately respond to telephone and email inquiries at this time.

“It is also important to emphasise that any time spent responding to such inquiries diverts their capacity away from processing urgent applications.”

Mr Morgan said that if anyone believes that their inquiry is too urgent to wait, they should contact the council by email at [email protected] outlining the basic nature of the inquiry and someone will respond as quickly as possible.

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.