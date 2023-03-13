Dr Patrick Roach, its general secretary, said today that English Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had informed him of the Government’s “starting point” and that there was nothing standing in the way of “getting a deal onto the table”.

The NASUWT (National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers) and headteachers’ union NAHT have held separate talks with Ms Keegan on Monday, with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) doing the same on Tuesday.

Dr Roach said: “There is nothing that should now stand in the way of detailed negotiations and getting a deal onto the table."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said nothing had changed but sounded similarly hopeful of progress following his own meeting.

“But there is clearly a genuine desire to talk and there is a genuine desire on all sides to understand what the Government wishes to offer.”

However, The Government has not met the National Education Union (NEU) for fresh talks ahead of its planned strike on 15 and 16 March, despite it being Britain’s largest education union.

Mary Bousted, its joint general secretary, said Gillian Keegan was “playing politics” by not inviting them to formal pay negotiations.

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official for NI, said: "These statements refer only to negotiations on teachers’ pay in England. Teachers’ pay in Northern Ireland is negotiated locally. This is not to say that these talks have no bearing, if teachers’ pay in England was to increase outside of existing budgets the resulting increase to public sector spending would lead to an increase to budgets in Northern Ireland through the Barnet Formula.

"We are already seeing a widening gap between teacher pay rates across the UK with Northern Ireland lagging behind the others. Teachers in Northern Ireland have an expectation that if agreement in reached in England that their pay must increase by at least the same amount."

He added: "There are no confirmed dates yet for strike action in Northern Ireland but further strike action is under active consideration by all unions."