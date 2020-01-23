NI transfer tests: advice for parents

Parents have been urged to “read schools’ admissions criteria carefully” to ensure their child secures a place at a school of their choice.

Wishing P7 pupils all the best ahead of the entrance test results being issued this weekend, education minister Peter Weir said it was important to nominate at least four post-primary options on the transfer form.

He said: “We are fortunate in Northern Ireland to have so many excellent post-primary schools, both grammar and non-grammar, which are offering fantastic opportunities and are providing excellent pathways for our young people. Parents can play a vital role in ensuring their child secures a place during the admissions process.

“This includes reading schools’ admissions criteria carefully and nominating a minimum of four schools on their child’s transfer form, at least one of which should be a non-grammar school.

“By doing this they can maximise their child’s opportunity of securing a place at a school of their preference and of not remaining unplaced at the end of the process.”

The minister added: “I understand that this can be an anxious time, particularly for those children who do not receive the results they were expecting.

“Securing placement for your child in your preferred location and sector after the conclusion of the process can be challenging.

“No child can be guaranteed a place at a particular school. That is why I would urge all parents to nominate sufficient and realistic preferences on their child’s application form.”

Transfer forms and guidance notes for parents/guardians are available from primary schools.