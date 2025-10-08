Northern Ireland children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) ‘treated like numbers on a spreadsheet’, parents say
The Committee for Education heard evidence on Wednesday from the co-founder of SEN Reform NI on the challenges faced by parents of SEN children.
Dorothy Murray appeared at the meeting on behalf of the advocacy group.
The Education Authority (EA) has previously highlighted the need for more mainstream schools to accept SEN children.
Education Minister Paul Givan announced in September that a £1.7 billion Executive-led programme is needed to tackle spiralling demand for special education.
Ms Murray said: “Parents recognise the effort within the department and the EA, but the trust is badly broken.
“In our survey, 68% of parents rate communication with the EA as poor or very poor, families described being ignored, passed from one officer to another and left in the dark for months.
“Too many parents feel their children are treated as numbers on a spreadsheet rather than as individuals.
“In some cases, children are based in schools unwilling to accept them.
“For any parent, the idea of sending a child to a school that does not want them is heartbreaking.
“Belonging is not a luxury. It is fundamental to education.
“From listening to the EA in previous evidence sessions, we have heard numerous times that their decisions are child-centred and based on the needs of the children first and foremost.”
The “importance of trust” and the “need for the EA to be accountable and transparent in their decisions” were also highlighted by Ms Murray.
According to parents that have contacted SEN Reform, “a lack of clear communication” regarding their child’s education “causes both anxiety and stress for parents and children”, she told MLAs.
Ms Murray said: “We have heard them be anxious about the future and are unsure that decisions are based on children’s needs.”