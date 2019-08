Northern Ireland GCSE pass rates on rise

Here is the GCSE pass rate (entries awarded grades C/4 and above) broken down by nation and by region.

The figure in brackets is the change in percentage points on 2018.

England 67.1% (up 0.5)

Wales 62.8% (up 1.2)

Northern Ireland 82.2% (up 1.1)

North-east England 63.8% (down 0.7)

North-west England 64.9% (up 0.3)

Yorkshire & Humber 64.1% (up 0.5)

West Midlands 63.8% (up 0.7)

East Midlands 65.8% (up 0.7)

Eastern England 67.1% (no change)

South-west England 68.3% (up 0.5)

South-east England 70.2% (up 0.6)

London 70.6% (up 0.4)

Here are the figures for entries awarded grades A/7 and above:

England 20.7% (up 0.4)

Wales 18.4% (down 0.1)

Northern Ireland 30.5% (up 1.1)

North-east England 16.4% (down 0.3)

North-west England 18.6% (up 0.4)

Yorkshire & Humber 17.8% (up 0.7)

West Midlands 18.1% (up 0.6)

East Midlands 18.3% (up 0.6)

Eastern England 20.5% (up 0.1)

South-west England 20.4% (up 0.2)

South-east England 23.5% (up 0.1)

London 25.7% (up 0.6)