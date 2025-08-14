Pictures: Look at the relieved faces of A Level students today in Northern Ireland as grades released

It has been revealed that around 30.4% of entries awarded A* or A grades in 2025 compared to 30.3% in 2024.
That was widely expected as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.
1. Pacemaker Press 14-08-2025: A-level results in Northern Ireland in 2025 are broadly similar to those in 2024, with around 30.4% of entries awarded A* or A grades in 2025 compared to 30.3% in 2024.
That was widely expected as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Around one in every twelve (8.7%) A-levels in Northern Ireland has been awarded at the top A* grade.
Around 25,000 students received their A-level, AS-level and BTec results on Thursday. Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: PACEMAKER
2.
Isabelle Myles receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast. Picture date: Thursday August 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney
3. Pacemaker Press 14-08-2025: A-level results in Northern Ireland in 2025 are broadly similar to those in 2024, with around 30.4% of entries awarded A* or A grades in 2025 compared to 30.3% in 2024.
That was widely expected as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Around one in every twelve (8.7%) A-levels in Northern Ireland has been awarded at the top A* grade.
Around 25,000 students received their A-level, AS-level and BTec results on Thursday. Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: PACEMAKER
4.
Hollie Wilson receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast. Picture date: Thursday August 14, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney