Postgraduates say Ulster University comes second out of 89 UK institutions

The national benchmarking exercise surveyed postgraduate research students from 89 universities across the UK about their postgraduate research experience.

Ulster University (UU) has risen from eighth in 2019 to second this year, which it notes was achieved despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, scoring an overall satisfaction rate of 88%.

Highlights of UU’s results include second for resources provided and for professional development, third for research skills opportunities provided and fifth for support offered for postgraduate researchers.

UU was placed in the highest quarter across all categories with extremely high satisfaction rates (over 90%) in research skills and supervision categories.

The findings come as 80 PhD researchers recently graduated from UU across 17 different subject areas.

Professor Marie Murphy, dean of Postgraduate Research, said: “Ulster University’s outstanding performance in the Postgraduate Research Experience Survey is a testament to the continued hard work of our PhD supervisors, postgraduate tutors and the team at the Doctoral College supporting the journey of our PhD researchers.

“2020/21 has been a challenging year for everyone, so to make such a marked improvement in these rankings is an incredible achievement.”

