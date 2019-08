Police have issued some timely advice to parents who are keen to show off their kid’s back-to-school pictures on social media.

In a post on Facebook a PSNI officer says: “Parents across the country rejoicing as the kids go back to school.

“There is an onslaught of front door first days pics.

“Be careful what you’re giving away with your photos, check your back drop and ensure your privacy settings are appropriate.

“And enjoy the peace”.