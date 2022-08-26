PSNI tell residents to close windows as firefighters deal with blaze in Lurgan
The PSNI has urged residents to close their windows as firefighters battle a blaze at the Southern Regional College site in Lurgan.
Large plumes of black smoke are emanating from the building at Kitchen Hill.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured.
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to the fire at 11.54am this morning.
There are currently three appliances in attendance, two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance.
The spokesperson said: “Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a derelict building. The incident is ongoing.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Members of the public are being asked to avoid the Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan, as our colleagues in the NIFRS are currently at the scene of a fire this afternoon.
“Residents in the area are advised to please close your windows whilst the blaze is dealt with.”
MP Carla Lockhart said: “Folks please avoid Kitchen Hill area. There is a fire at the Southern Regional College site. Fire authorities and police are at the scene.”