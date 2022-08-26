News you can trust since 1737
PSNI tell residents to close windows as firefighters deal with blaze in Lurgan

The PSNI has urged residents to close their windows as firefighters battle a blaze at the Southern Regional College site in Lurgan.

By Carmel Robinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:59 pm

Large plumes of black smoke are emanating from the building at Kitchen Hill.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

26th August 2022 Fire crews pictured at a blaze in a disused building at the rear of Southern Regional College in Lurgan .. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/ Presseye

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to the fire at 11.54am this morning.

26th August 2022 Fire crews pictured at a blaze in a disused building at the rear of Southern Regional College in Lurgan .. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/ Presseye

There are currently three appliances in attendance, two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a derelict building. The incident is ongoing.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Members of the public are being asked to avoid the Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan, as our colleagues in the NIFRS are currently at the scene of a fire this afternoon.

Residents in the area are advised to please close your windows whilst the blaze is dealt with.”

26th August 2022 Fire crews pictured at a blaze in a disused building at the rear of Southern Regional College in Lurgan .. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/ Presseye

MP Carla Lockhart said: “Folks please avoid Kitchen Hill area. There is a fire at the Southern Regional College site. Fire authorities and police are at the scene.”

26th August 2022 Fire crews pictured at a blaze in a disused building at the rear of Southern Regional College in Lurgan .. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/ Presseye
