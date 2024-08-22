Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 32,000 GCSE students across Northern Ireland received results yesterday, with 82.7% of students achieving grade C/4 and above while 31% received grade A/7 and above.

Head of Year 12 at Dromore High School, Bill McCord, said there were somewhat chaotic scenes at the school, as the 178 GCSE pupils arrived for their results.

"Once the dust had settled a bit there was lots and lots of happiness and good results, though a few disappointments from people who were not quite where they wanted to be.

From left, Eva McClelland, Rebecca Donaldson and Lewis Mulligan were all please with their GCSE results today at Dromore High School.

"But but in general, we're really happy with the results. And people that have worked so hard this year have done really, really well."

Even in the case of the few disappointments, the physics teacher said, the pupils are "still moving ahead to where they want to get".

"Everyone seems to be getting to the destinations they want to be in. Lots of them are actually coming back to school this year, which we're really excited about. I think this might be the first year we have to cap numbers at six form because we just have so many people want to be back in. And they've all done so well. So we're absolutely delighted with that."

Rebecca McDonald, Eva McClellan and Lewis Mulligan are three friends who were both pleased and relieved with their results at the school.

Dromore High School physics teacher Bill McCord says the school has been really pleased with GCSE results this year.

"I got a handful of Bs and a couple of As and one C* so I am very happy with that," Rebecca told the News Letter.

"Yeah, it is a massive relief."

She added: "I am hoping to go on and do A-Levels, in Sport and Business and then hopefully go back to university."

She has an interest in a degree in criminology, inspired in part by police dramas on television.

Eva said: "Yeah, I'm very happy with myself - I got all As and A*s. We were definitely nervous coming in this morning. I think my mum might have been more nervous than me, but we are very happy with everything."

She too hopes to return for A-Levels, with biology, chemistry and history all in mind.

"And then uni, probably, but I'm not exactly sure what I want to do yet."

She added: "I kind of thought of medicine, but I know it's a very hard path to go down. But hopefully everything will go well and everyone will work itself out in the end."

For Lewis it was "a big result" achieving both A*s and As in his results.

"I hope I can replicate them at A-level," he said.

He too has his eyes on university.