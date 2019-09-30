School to remain closed for ‘deep clean’

A primary school is to remain closed for a second day after pupils and staff were hit by gastroenteritis.

In a statement the Education Authority said: ““EA is working closely with Portstewart Primary School, the Public Health Agency (PHA) and other statutory agencies following reports relating to a number of cases of gastroenteritis among pupils, staff and family members of pupils at the school.

“As a precautionary measure, in consultation with health and safety representatives in EA, the school will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday 1 October 2019, so a deep clean can be undertaken which will allow the school to reopen on Wednesday 2 October 2019.

“The health of pupils, staff and family members of pupils is of upmost importance and the situation will continue to be closely monitored. We would advise parents that if their child is unwell on Tuesday or subsequent days they should not come in to school.”

This is the advice issued by the Education Authority for parents of children attending Portstewart Primary school.



Yesterday we reported that the school was to be closed on Monday because of a “widespread virus”.