SHS Group supports literacy and numeracy development through ‘Give a Day’ volunteering scheme

SHS Group is proud to announce its participation in Business in the Community’s (BITC) Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business and the development of future talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In line with SHS Group’s Responsible Business commitments, employees are encouraged to give back to their local communities through the company’s ‘Give a Day’ volunteering scheme. Designed to inspire the next generation, the scheme enables employees to take part in skills-based volunteering that delivers real impact.

The Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives aim to build core literacy and numeracy skills among Key Stage 2 pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to Read focuses on enhancing reading ability, nurturing a love for books and boosting pupils’ confidence and social skills, while Time 2 Count demonstrates the practical relevance of numeracy, equipping children with essential maths skills for life beyond the classroom.

Mrs Angela McCullough, Principal of Knocknagoney Primary School in Belfast, is pictured with SHS Group volunteers Nicole Brown, Glenn Pierce, Naomi Gwynne, Emma Louise Linton, Teresa McCourt, Zara Galashan and Danny Shortall, Gavin Megaw, Head of Place from Business in the Community NI, and pupils from Knocknagoney Primary School, participating in the Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives. Delivered through SHS Group’s ‘Give a Day’ volunteering scheme, these programmes are led by Business in the Community.

As part of this initiative, SHS Group has partnered with Knocknagoney Primary School in Belfast to provide two cohorts of nine volunteers. Volunteers began visiting the school in May and will continue to do so weekly over an eight-week period during term time, offering one-to-one support in both reading and numeracy.

Kellie-Ann Hoey, Group Communications and Responsible Business Director at SHS Group, said: “At SHS Group, we believe in making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. The Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives are fantastic programmes that help children develop vital literacy and numeracy skills, laying strong foundations for their future.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for our team to develop their mentoring skills while engaging with the local community. We had previously supported Time to Read for over six years and it’s great to be involved again, this time expanding our commitment to include Time 2 Count.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela McCullough, Principal of Knocknagoney Primary School, added: “We are delighted to welcome SHS Group as a partner in these important initiatives. Their support will greatly enhance our pupils’ learning experience, providing them with the tools, attention and encouragement they need to continue to thrive in reading and numeracy. We truly value this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on our children’s education.”

SHS Group’s Give a Day programme encourages employees to take part in skills-based volunteering, with a focus on community development and future talent. This latest initiative is a strong example of how business and education can work together to create a lasting impact.”

Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community,said: “Our primary school interventions, Time to Read, Time to Code and Time 2 Count support more than 6,000 pupils across Northern Ireland every year. This is only possible due to the commitment, passion and enthusiasm of our business volunteers; people who show up week after week to help young people fortify their literacy, numeracy and coding skills.