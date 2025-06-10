SHS Group supports literacy and numeracy development through ‘Give a Day’ volunteering scheme
In line with SHS Group’s Responsible Business commitments, employees are encouraged to give back to their local communities through the company’s ‘Give a Day’ volunteering scheme. Designed to inspire the next generation, the scheme enables employees to take part in skills-based volunteering that delivers real impact.
The Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives aim to build core literacy and numeracy skills among Key Stage 2 pupils.
Time to Read focuses on enhancing reading ability, nurturing a love for books and boosting pupils’ confidence and social skills, while Time 2 Count demonstrates the practical relevance of numeracy, equipping children with essential maths skills for life beyond the classroom.
As part of this initiative, SHS Group has partnered with Knocknagoney Primary School in Belfast to provide two cohorts of nine volunteers. Volunteers began visiting the school in May and will continue to do so weekly over an eight-week period during term time, offering one-to-one support in both reading and numeracy.
Kellie-Ann Hoey, Group Communications and Responsible Business Director at SHS Group, said: “At SHS Group, we believe in making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. The Time to Read and Time 2 Count initiatives are fantastic programmes that help children develop vital literacy and numeracy skills, laying strong foundations for their future.
“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for our team to develop their mentoring skills while engaging with the local community. We had previously supported Time to Read for over six years and it’s great to be involved again, this time expanding our commitment to include Time 2 Count.”
Angela McCullough, Principal of Knocknagoney Primary School, added: “We are delighted to welcome SHS Group as a partner in these important initiatives. Their support will greatly enhance our pupils’ learning experience, providing them with the tools, attention and encouragement they need to continue to thrive in reading and numeracy. We truly value this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on our children’s education.”
SHS Group’s Give a Day programme encourages employees to take part in skills-based volunteering, with a focus on community development and future talent. This latest initiative is a strong example of how business and education can work together to create a lasting impact.”
Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community,said: “Our primary school interventions, Time to Read, Time to Code and Time 2 Count support more than 6,000 pupils across Northern Ireland every year. This is only possible due to the commitment, passion and enthusiasm of our business volunteers; people who show up week after week to help young people fortify their literacy, numeracy and coding skills.
“We are delighted to see the partnership develop between SHS Group, a leading responsible business, and Knocknagoney Primary School. This investment of time, energy and resource will pay dividends now and long into the future, as the skills being developed by the students will benefit them in their school, work and personal lives for a long time to come.”