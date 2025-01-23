All schools advised to close

All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday 24 January 2025.

Education Minister Paul Givan said

“A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.