Survey: 71% want integrated schools as main NI model

Annie from Brefne Nursery School in north Belfast, which will become the first standalone nursery school to transform to integrated status in Northern Ireland in September, and Jill Caskey, Parental Engagement Campaign Manager, IEF.

The new LucidTalk survey, carried out on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), concludes that most people believe it should be NI’s main model of education. This is an increase of 5% since the last LucidTalk poll in 2013. The NI-wide survey polled more than 2000 people from all areas of NI on the benefits of the model. The findings come as the NI Executive prepares to launch an Independent Review of the NI education system as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

Integrated education strives to achieve “a religious balance of pupils, teachers and governors and acknowledge and respect the cultural diversity they represent”.

Jill Caskey, Parental Engagement Campaign Manager at, IEF said: “The findings in this survey highlight the demand for integrated education in Northern Ireland and they should prompt our Executive to actively promote a fully integrated education system for the benefit of our entire society. It should also help inform the new Independent Review of the NI Education system in terms of public opinion on this crucial aspect of our society.

“Although the level of integrated education has continued to grow since the Good Friday Agreement, it is nowhere near the rate it needs to be in order to reflect the demand from parents for more integration.

“There is no government plan for developing more integrated schooling with growth solely dependent on parents, schools and campaigners.”

The survey also reveals that 59% of DUP voters and 72% of Sinn Fein voters back integrated education. New integrated schools still have to be either set up by parents or parents have to vote democratically to change the status of an existing school. There are currently 68 formally integrated schools and colleges, which represent 7.5% of NI schools.

The survey comes more than 23 years after a Belfast Agreement pledge “to facilitate and encourage integrated education”.

In a multiple choice question, 64% of people attribute the slow growth in integrating schools to political parties, with churches also being ranked highly (64%) as a contributing factor.