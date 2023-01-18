News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

These are the schools closed today due to 'adverse weather'

These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A full list is available on the Education Authority website.

They are:

Hide Ad

- Killen Primary School | 76 Learmore Road

Most Popular

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Sion Mills Primary School | The Park

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

Hide Ad

- Bready Jubilee Primary School | 12 Cloughbuoy Road

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

Hide Ad

- St Eugene's Primary School | Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road

Motorists Battle the snow on the A26 near Ballymena Co Antrim.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor | 20 Cloghcor Road

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh | Ballycolman Estate

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- St Cecilia's College | Bligh's Lane

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Rossmar School | 2 Ballyquin Road

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Gaelscoil an Chaistil | 5 Bothar na hAithe

Hide Ad

Wednesday 18th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

Read More
Treacherous driving conditions this morning as Met Office Yellow weather warning...
Hide Ad

Northern Ireland weather: Snow slows down life in Northern Ireland today - 28 images

Education Authority