These are the schools closed today due to 'adverse weather'
These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.
A full list is available on the Education Authority website.
They are:
- Killen Primary School | 76 Learmore Road
- Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road
- Sion Mills Primary School | The Park
- Bready Jubilee Primary School | 12 Cloughbuoy Road
- St Eugene's Primary School | Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road
- St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor | 20 Cloghcor Road
- Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh | Ballycolman Estate
- St Cecilia's College | Bligh's Lane
- Rossmar School | 2 Ballyquin Road
- Gaelscoil an Chaistil | 5 Bothar na hAithe
