Three nurseries join the growing community of Integrated Schools across Northern Ireland

This September three Nursery schools will open their doors as Integrated Nursery schools for the first time: Ballymena Integrated Nursery School (INS), Downshire INS in Banbridge and Magherafelt INS.

These three Nurseries bring the total number of Integrated schools in Northern Ireland to 76, with over 28,000 pupils being educated in an Integrated school.

In 2021, Brefne Nursery School (NS) in North Belfast became the first standalone Nursery school to officially transform to Integrated status. The following year in September 2022 Bangor NS became the second. There will now be five Integrated Nursery schools and the interest in nursery schools transforming to Integrated status is increasing.

No school can become Integrated without the support of a majority of parents, therefore in each Nursery a democratic ballot was held. In all three nursery schools the majority of parents voted Yes to their nursery school transforming to Integrated status.

Downshire INS

In January 2025 the Education Minister approved their Development Proposals to transform to Integrated status from September 2025.

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), commented: “The IEF is delighted to welcome all three Nursery schools to join the growing network of Integrated schools across Northern Ireland. We congratulate the Board of Governors, staff and parents of all three schools on their successful Transformation to Integrated status. We know that it has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to complete this process and become an Integrated school.

"Integrated Education is not just about having a reasonable mix of Protestant and Catholic pupils, but also includes pupils of multiple identities, different faiths or none, and has an intentional ethos which brings people together from different cultures and backgrounds and permeates every element of school life, everything from the interactions in the playground, the conversations at the school gate, the teaching staff, and to the governance of the school.

"We believe the communities of Ballymena, Downshire, and Magherafelt will see a significant positive difference from the provision of these new Integrated places.

Ballymena INS.

"We look forward to supporting all the schools on their journey of integration.”

Sean Pettis, Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), said: “NICIE is delighted to work alongside and support these three new Integrated Nurseries who are joining the growing network of Integrated Nursery schools.

"This is a vibrant group of schools whose staff show great dedication and commitment to educating children together at the very crucial first stage of their educational journey - laying solid foundations for the years ahead. We are excited about continuing to work with them on their Transformation journeys.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Integrated Education in Nursery schools, the IEF is running a Nursery Practitioners Conference on 08 October 2025 in Oxford Island.

Magherafelt INS.

The conference will explore how Nursery schools can create “Transformational Spaces” that encourage and support the children we work with thrive as they grow and develop. As well as looking at how practitioners can ensure we safeguard our own wellbeing.