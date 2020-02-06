‘Timeless’ Bookfest in Ballymena

Wellington Church will be the venue for a triple book launch in Ballymena on Saturday, February 15.

Three local authors, Alistair Bates, Shirley Ballantine and Joe Boyd, who are all part of Timeless Publications International, will release their latest books at the launch event and coffee morning, which will run from 10.30am-1pm, in support of a variety of charities and organisations.

The titles being launched are Defiant Hope by Alistair Bates, One Swallow Makes A Summer by Shirley Ballentine and Trading Mindsets by Joe Boyd.

Alistair Bates said: “This is a great way for local Christian authors to support so many worthwhile charities and organisations. By coming together, we not only want to support what they seek to do, but through our writing, demonstrate how much God truly loves the entire human race.”

Joe Boyd said: “My main concern is to support the work of Castle Tower School. I was born with cerebral palsy, and have experienced both exclusion and inclusion. The work that Castle Tower does in our town is amazing, and is genuinely a place of inclusion where everyone’s talent is celebrated. Anything I can do to raise the school’s profile, including this book launch, is a privilege.”

Shirley Ballantine will be supporting the work of Advance and, in particular, the Circle of Hope Child Sponsorship and the Skills Training programme located in Ogugu, Nigeria - a project which sponsors orphans and vulnerable children, and offers skills training toyoung people.

Alistair Bates is passionate about the work of the International Justice Mission as it seeks to bring freedom and hope to the poor, marginalised and victimised.

The work of Open Doors will also receive support from money raised at the coffee morning.