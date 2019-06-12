Tributes to former Larne High music teacher

Tributes are being paid to a former teacher at Larne High School following his recent death.

Archy McNeill, a retired head of music, from Gleno, passed away on Monday.

His removal to St Columba’s Church of Ireland, Gleno, will take place this evening, Wednesday June 12, at 6.00 pm.

His funeral will be held at St. Columba’s tomorrow (Thursday) before burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. McNeill has been described on social media as “a lovely man, brilliant teacher who went out of his way to help anyone that needed it. Always had time to listen to the pupils and parents”.

He was also said to have been “a gentleman who helped many people at Larne High” and will be remembered as “a great teacher who inspired a lot of kids to actually play musical instruments.”

Archy, a former committee member of Larne Music Festival Association, had also been a conductor of Harlandic Male Voice Choir.

He took over the baton from 2014 to 2015 following six years as accompanist.

Archy had also been choirmaster/organist in St. Cedma’s Church in Larne.

He was also well-known as a member of the concert group ‘Gaslight’.