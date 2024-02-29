Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So dominated has the competition become by the big Belfast schools, that the last time the trophy left the city was in 2010 – when it was also Ballymena Academy which took the honours.

Ballymena Academy coach Andy Nicholl spoke to the News Letter after his team beat Sullivan Upper 25-14 in an exciting contest at Kingspan Stadium on Wednesday, to secure a place in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's no doubt Methody, Inst and Campbell - all from Belfast - are usually the top three schools in the competition year in and year out," Andy told the News Letter. “So it is certainly nice for Ballymena Academy to get their opportunity in the final."

Ballymena Academy celebrate their Schools' Cup semi-final win over Sullivan Upper at Kingspan Stadium

Sullivan Upper Principal, Mr Craig Mairs sent his best wishes into the final with the Ballymena team.

"We are very proud of the achievements of our 1st XV this season and how they played on Wednesday," he said. "This is testament to the dedication and skill of our coaching team, led by Adam Craig. Unfortunately they came up against a very strong Ballymena team who were deserved winners on the day.