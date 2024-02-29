Ulster Schools Cup final 2024: Ballymena Academy relish chance to take tropy out of Belfast for first time since 2010 after exciting win over Sullivan Upper
So dominated has the competition become by the big Belfast schools, that the last time the trophy left the city was in 2010 – when it was also Ballymena Academy which took the honours.
Ballymena Academy coach Andy Nicholl spoke to the News Letter after his team beat Sullivan Upper 25-14 in an exciting contest at Kingspan Stadium on Wednesday, to secure a place in the final.
"There's no doubt Methody, Inst and Campbell - all from Belfast - are usually the top three schools in the competition year in and year out," Andy told the News Letter. “So it is certainly nice for Ballymena Academy to get their opportunity in the final."
Sullivan Upper Principal, Mr Craig Mairs sent his best wishes into the final with the Ballymena team.
"We are very proud of the achievements of our 1st XV this season and how they played on Wednesday," he said. "This is testament to the dedication and skill of our coaching team, led by Adam Craig. Unfortunately they came up against a very strong Ballymena team who were deserved winners on the day.
"We wish them the best of luck in the final. Both teams played with great skill and scored impressive tries. We were also delighted with the enthusiastic support of our pupils, staff, parents and friends of the school. "