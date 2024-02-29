All Sections
Ulster Schools Cup final 2024: Ballymena Academy relish chance to take tropy out of Belfast for first time since 2010 after exciting win over Sullivan Upper

Ballymena Academy rugby is relishing the chance to be the first school to take the Ulster Schools Rugby Cup out of Belfast in 14 years, when they clash with defending champions RBAI on 18 March at the Kingspan Stadium.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 29th Feb 2024, 18:20 GMT
So dominated has the competition become by the big Belfast schools, that the last time the trophy left the city was in 2010 – when it was also Ballymena Academy which took the honours.

Ballymena Academy coach Andy Nicholl spoke to the News Letter after his team beat Sullivan Upper 25-14 in an exciting contest at Kingspan Stadium on Wednesday, to secure a place in the final.

"There's no doubt Methody, Inst and Campbell - all from Belfast - are usually the top three schools in the competition year in and year out," Andy told the News Letter. “So it is certainly nice for Ballymena Academy to get their opportunity in the final."

Ballymena Academy celebrate their Schools' Cup semi-final win over Sullivan Upper at Kingspan StadiumBallymena Academy celebrate their Schools' Cup semi-final win over Sullivan Upper at Kingspan Stadium
Sullivan Upper Principal, Mr Craig Mairs sent his best wishes into the final with the Ballymena team.

"We are very proud of the achievements of our 1st XV this season and how they played on Wednesday," he said. "This is testament to the dedication and skill of our coaching team, led by Adam Craig. Unfortunately they came up against a very strong Ballymena team who were deserved winners on the day.

"We wish them the best of luck in the final. Both teams played with great skill and scored impressive tries. We were also delighted with the enthusiastic support of our pupils, staff, parents and friends of the school. "

